Minor Girl's Molestation Case: Bjarang Dal Activists Allege Three More Involved In Crime; Protests Continue, Collector Promises Swift Action

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The protests against the accused involved in the alleged molestation and harassment of a minor girl in the Berasia of the city picked pace on Thursday. After the incident on Wednesday, the Berasia police had registered a case following a sit-in by the Bajrang Dal activists on the police station premises, and arrested one accused too.

The sit-ins and demonstrations by the activists continued for the second day too. Berasia police station TI Arun Sharma said the Bajrang Dal activists have alleged that apart from the key accused, Armaan Mansoori, three other men were involved in the harassment and the molestation of the girl.

He added that the minor is a resident of a village in Berasia and studies in Class 11, and was being molested and harassed repeatedly by Mansoori. Mansoori allegedly used to make lewd comments on her pictures on social media and used to waylay her often.

Collector, SP reach spot

After the demonstrations gained pace on Thursday, collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh rushed to the spot along with SP (rural Bhopal) Pramod Kumar Sinha. The collector climbed atop the bonnet of a car to pacify the enraged activists. He said a fair probe will be carried out and no accused involved will be spared.