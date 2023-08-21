MP: Man Sentenced To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Molesting minor Daughter | Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Special POCSO court of Gwalior has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for molesting his minor daughter, the assistant district public prosecution officer Ashish Kumar Rathore said on Monday.

Prosecution officer Rathore shed light on the details of the case and said that the minor girl aged 14 was fast asleep at her house on June 16, 2021. She had been sleeping next to her mother. Suddenly, her father arrived there and began touching her on her private parts. The survivor girl woke up and screamed to alert her mother.

As the mother of the survivor girl woke up and asked what had happened, the girl narrated the entire incident to her and also alleged that her father (the accused) had committed the act on multiple occasions earlier too. She said that she kept mum, as she was too frightened.

The girl’s mother had approached the Janakganj police soon after the incident. The police had taken the accused into custody. Later, the accused was produced in the court. After sifting through all the evidences, the court pronounced the man guilty and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

