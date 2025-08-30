 OBC Quota Cases: Congress Ready To Meet Government Pleaders For Common Draft To Submit To SC
OBC Quota Cases: Congress Ready To Meet Government Pleaders For Common Draft To Submit To SC

This comes in the wake of an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
OBC Quota Cases: Congress Ready To Meet Government Pleaders For Common Draft To Submit To SC | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress counsels are prepared to meet the government pleaders so that they can prepare a common draft to submit to the Supreme Court seeking state’s 27% reservation to OBCs. 

This comes in the wake of an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav passing unanimously a proposal for OBC reservation on Thursday. 

The day-to-day hearings in related cases begin in the Supreme Court from September 23.  

One of the members from the Congress, advocate Varun Thakur, said to the Free Press that they were preparing a draft with citations of the Supreme Court given in similar cases which will be submitted in the court. 

He added, “We are asking the court to allow implementation of the law passed by the state assembly and also approved by the Governor. And if, in a case, a stay is imposed, it can be heard separately. There is no need to mix it with the other cases.” 

