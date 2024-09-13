 MP: 3 Bears Attack Elderly Man Grazing Buffaloes In Jungle; Victim Fights Back With Stick, Now Hospitalised In Shivpuri
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man in Shivpuri was attacked by three bears while grazing buffaloes on Thursday.

The man named Kaptaan Singh Rawat, was attacked by three bears while grazing his buffaloes in the jungle. The attack left him severely injured, and he was rushed to Gwalior for treatment.

According to reports, Rawat, is a resident of Shivpuri's Karsena village. He went to the jungle on Thursday to graze his buffaloes. While there, three bears suddenly attacked him.

Despite his injuries, Kaptaan Singh fought back using a stick he had with him, defending himself against the three bears.

Kaptaan Singh usually stays in the jungle to graze his buffaloes during the rainy season.

Despite being badly hurt, he managed to fend them off with his stick. He then struggled back to his camp, where people informed his family about the attack.

His family immediately took him to Gwalior for medical treatment, where he is currently receiving care.

