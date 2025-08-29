Indore's 'Missing' Shradha Tiwari Marries College Electrician Karan After He Stopped Her From Jumping Off Train

'Karan Yogi Stopped Shraddha Tiwari From Jumping Off Train, Later Married Her' | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's missing Shraddha Tiwari returned as a married woman after seven days on Friday. She married a youth named Karan Yogi, who she claimed she met on a train.

Tiwari, who left home on August 23 following a fight with her parents, planned to jump off the moving train.

However, the moment she was about to take the extreme step, someone caught her hand from behind and saved her life. When she turned around, she saw it was allegedly her former acquaintance Karan Yogi, who used to work as an electrician at Gujarati College.

Later on, the two returned to Indore, married.

Shraddha left home a week ago

Newlywed Tiwari, holding her husband's hand, reached the MIG police station on Friday morning. On questioning, she informed that she boarded a Ratlam-bound train and was stood at the gate. She was about to jump off the train when Karan stopped her from doing so.

The two then went to Khargone, from there to Maheshwar, and got married at a temple.

Afterward, Karan took her to his home in Palia. But his family refused to let them stay, so they went to Mandsaur.

From there, Shraddha called her father and asked for documents needed for an official registered marriage. Her father came by car, took her along, and brought her home.

However, the matter is still under investigation.