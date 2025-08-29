 Gwalior All Set To Host 2-Day Regional Tourism Conclave; CM Mohan Yadav To Attend On August 30
Gwalior prepares to showcase culture, cuisine and opportunities

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
CM Mohan Yadav To Attend Regional Tourism Conclave In MP's Gwalior To Boost Investment |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior is all set to host a Regional Tourism Conclave on August 29 and 30. The two-day event aims to promote tourism investment in the Gwalior-Chambal region

The conclave is being organised at the auditorium of Rajmata Vijay Rajeev Agricultural University. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the conclave on August 30.

Tour and travel operators, hotel and entertainment industry representatives from across the country will participate to explore tourism opportunities.

The focus will be on investment, cultural heritage, and experiential tourism. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and industrialists from across the country will also be present.

Guests will be welcomed with famous Chambal dishes like Gajak, Bedai and Samosa Rabri. On the first day, sweets such as Rasgulla, Lamba Halwa and Gujiya will be served.

On the second day, Jalebi, Dates, Moong Halwa and Gajak Rabri will be offered. Special vegetable dishes like Arbi Makhana and stuffed bitter gourd will be prepared without onion and garlic for the guests.

This conclave aims to showcase the rich culture and flavors of Gwalior Chambal while encouraging tourism growth in the region.

