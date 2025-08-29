Missing Student Shraddha Tiwari Marries Her Lover In Mandsaur, Returns To Indore With Husband After 7 Days

Missing Student Shraddha Tiwari Returns to Indore; Got Married At A Temple In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Shraddha Tiwari, a second-year student of Gujarati College who had been missing since August 23, returned married on Friday. She arrived at the MIG police station in the morning along with her husband.

Police officials confirmed that Shraddha had married Karan Yogi at a temple in Mandsaur.Police is questioning the couple and more details are yet to be followed.

Anger over family scolding led to disappearance

Shraddha, on August 23, left her home after a fight with her parents. She also left her mobile phone behind.

CCTV footage showed her walking off near her residence and later heading towards MR-4. Based on these visuals, police initially suspected she might have gone towards Ujjain.

Family had announced reward, hung photo upside down

Shraddha’s disappearance had caused anxiety in the family. In hope of her safe return, they had announced a reward of ₹51,000 for anyone who found her.

Following a traditional belief, they also hung her photograph upside down outside their house. This was similar to a step once taken by the father of Sonam Raghuvanshi which was later linked to a high-profile murder case.

Police earlier questioned another youth

During investigation, the family suspected Shraddha’s contact with an engineer named Sarthak. Police questioned him but he clarified that they had not spoken in the past 15 days due to family opposition.