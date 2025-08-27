 Indore Student Shraddha Still Missing; Parents Hang Her Picture Upside Down On Main Door Like Sonam Raghuvanshi's Family
Indore Student Shraddha Still Missing; Parents Hang Her Picture Upside Down On Main Door Like Sonam Raghuvanshi's Family

Family offers ₹51,000 reward for safe return; police trace movements through CCTV, suspect Ujjain route

Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five days on, Indore's missing Shraddha Tiwari could not be found. Her family hanged her picture upside down outside the door after consulting an astrologer.

It is worth noting that Sonam Raghuwanshi's family performed the same ritual after she couldn't be traced in Meghalaya. And within two days, she was found at a dhaba in Ghazipur.

22-year-old Shraddha Tiwari is a second-year student of Gujarati College. She went missing after a fight with her parents on Saturday.

article-image

According to the MIG police, Shraddha left her house without her mobile phone which made it difficult for friends and family to contact her.

Investigations revealed that she had been scolded by her family shortly before her disappearance. Police have questioned one of her friends to gather information.

Latest CCTV footage showed her walking in a pink t-shirt and a lower near MIG Square.

article-image

CCTV footage collected from three locations has given some direction to the search. Shraddha was seen near her house, while in the second she is seen leaving her lane and moving towards MR-4, in front of the Lotus showroom. Based on this, police suspect that she may have headed towards Ujjain.

