 22-Year-Old College Girl Goes Missing In Indore After Fight With Parents; CCTV Shows Her Near MIG Square
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old college student went missing after a fight with her parents in Indore. Three days on, the girl is yet to be located. Police is scanning CCTV cameras across the city and examining her call records.

During the probe, a CCTV footage surfaced on Tuesday, in which the girl can seen wearing a casual pink top. She appears calm, walking along the main road before disappearing from the camera’s view.

Check out the CCTV clip below :

The girl named Shraddha Tiwari went missng from the MIG area of Indore.

The police registered a case after Shraddha’s parents reported her disappearance, stating that she had left home following a disagreement with them.

According to the family, Shraddha was reportedly scolded by her parents over a personal issue. Disappointed, she walked out of the house.

Since then, she has not been in contact with anyone. The family has urged the public to help locate her.

Police are actively investigating the case by tracking her mobile phone and reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Recent CCTV recordings reportedly show Shraddha walking alone near MIG Square.

Authorities are using these visuals to trace her movements and gather clues about her current location.

The police have appealed to anyone who may have seen Shraddha or has any information about her whereabouts to come forward.

They are working to locate her as quickly as possible and ensure her safety. The investigation remains ongoing.

