Liquor Shop Vendor Found Dead In Indore; 4-Page Suicide Note Reveals Affair With Married Woman, Her Expensive Demands & Blackmail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A liquor shop and pub operator, was found dead at his home in Indore on Tuesday.

A suicide note has surfaced in which he detailed his troubled relationship with a woman named Eti Tiwari, who reportedly lives in Mumbai and is married. He accused her of demanding expensive gifts like iphone, apartment from him and would mentally torture him if the demands were not met.

Read Also Two Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth ₹1.6 Lakh In Indore

In the note, Bhupendra Raghuvanshi wrote that he was in a relationship with Iti for more than two years. He claimed that she had been making demands, including expensive items such as an iPhone and a flat.

Bhupendra mentioned that he kept two phones—one for her and one for other contacts—so he could never miss her calls.

He further stated that her husband was aware of the situation but did not want to get involved.

Bhupendra said the full details of their interactions could be seen on his phones, as he had recorded conversations and messages to maintain evidence.

Read Also Indore: Stepfather Gets Multiple Life Terms For Raping Minor Daughter

Bhupendra, had previously operated clubs including Sosha, Skull, Pub, and One Bar.

Eti Tiwari |

He became extremely distressed after receiving alleged blackmail threats from the woman. Sources say the pressure from these calls, along with the ongoing demands, contributed to his decision to take his own life.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately. |

Authorities have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, including the blackmail allegations and details mentioned in the suicide note.