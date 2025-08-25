Two Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth ₹1.6 Lakh In Indore | Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested while they were carrying drugs illegally in the Kanadiya area on Saturday. Brown sugar worth Rs 1.6 lakh were recovered from them and the police are trying to know their source of drugs.

According to the police, during checking of suspicious people in the Kanadiya area, the police team stopped two youths near Bhuri Tekri area on Saturday night.

The two accused have been identified as Tarun Jaiswal from Sukhliya and Idrish Sheikh from Shujalpur. During the operation, the police recovered approximately 16 grams of brown sugar from them. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 1.6 lakh in the international market.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly confessed that the drugs were intended to be sold in small packets to users. The authorities also seized their motorcycle, which was reportedly being used to transport and distribute the narcotics. Both individuals are currently being interrogated to determine the source of the drugs and whether there are other people involved in this illegal activity.

The police believe that this investigation could lead to further arrests as they continue to track down other individuals linked to the drug network.