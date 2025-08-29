Panchyat’s ‘Prahlad Cha’ Attends Influencer Meet Held In Gwalior To Promote MP Regional Tourism Conclave | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is going to host a Regional Tourism Conclave in the Gwalior-Chambal region on August 30.

The conclave aims to highlight the tourism potential of the Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar divisions. It is also considered a milestone, aimed to encourage tourism investment in the state.

The event has been themed as ‘Echoes of Culture, Spirit of Legacy’ and is focused on investment opportunities, cultural heritage, experiential tourism, and regional development.

FP Photo

Influencer meet held on Friday

An influencer meet was also organised in Gwalior on Friday by the Tourism Board to promote the region.

Actor Faisal Malik interacted with influencers during the session. The session was also attended by Tourism Principal Secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla.

ग्वालियर है तैयार...



Regional Tourism Conclave 2025



विरासत, विकास और पर्यटन के नए युग का साक्षी बनने को! pic.twitter.com/65YK3nQGjT — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 29, 2025

Influencers said they have already been promoting Gwalior-Chambal tourism, but now the government is providing them with a new platform.

Speaking at the event, Principal Secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla and Additional Director Vidisha Mukherjee said that Gwalior-Chambal has immense potential for tourism.

Along with historical monuments, the region is also home to religious destinations, attracting lakhs of tourists from India and abroad every year. They emphasised that influencers will play a key role in boosting tourism in the state.