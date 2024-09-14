 Junior Doctor Goes Missing After Lady Professor Accuses Him Of Misbehaviour At Indore's MY Hospital; Protesting Peers Call It 'Baseless' (WATCH)
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Junior doctors staged a protest at Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore on Saturday, a day after their peer went missing. The protestors have accused a lady professor of falsely blaming a junior doctor and debarring from his duty, stating that it pushed him into depression.

The junior doctors staged a sit-in outside the OT Complex of the hospital and alleged that the lady professor falsely accused resident Dr. Hemant Girwal of misbehaviour leading to debarment from the duty. He was extremely upset since then and could not be located since Friday afternoon.

Medical Teacher Association's Dr Ashok Thakur, Dr Rahul Rokade, and Dr VS Pal tried to pacify the agitating doctors and asked them to go out of the hospital to protest as it was disturbing the patient care as well. Meanwhile, the junior doctors alleged that the MTA office bearers misbehaved with them and pushed them out of the hospital.

All about the case...

A junior doctor went missing on Friday afternoon and since then could not be contacted by anyone.

According to information, a female professor accused Dr. Hemant Girwal of misbehaviour. She debarred him from the duty as well and filed a complaint with the college administration. Following which, the Vishakha Committee of the college held an inquiry, and Dr. Girwal was made to submit a written apology.

'If anything happens to me...'

Girwal was upset over the issue and had been missing since 2 pm on Friday. His colleagues found a letter in his room saying that he was depressed due to the complaint lodged against him with the college administration. The letter stated that never in his 10-year career he came across such an issue, and if something happens to him, the professor should be blamed.

The Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) claimed that the professor had filed a false complaint and wrongly accused Girwal. They have demanded a detailed probe into the matter by the college administration.

