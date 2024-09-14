Indore: Flyovers to Replace Proposed Elevated Corridor on BRTS | Raju Pawar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the decision of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to construct flyovers at suitable squares on the BRTS Corridor in place of an elevated corridor, the district administration has decided to draft a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed flyovers. The Indore Development Authority (IDA) has been tasked with this responsibility. Vijay Nagar and Radisson Squares are also included in these proposed flyovers.

To reduce the density of e-rickshaw operations, especially at Rajwada, a sub-committee has been formed. Various measures to achieve this goal will be implemented based on the committee's suggestions. A beat system will also be developed to monitor encroachments over footpaths.

Collector Asheesh Singh informed about these measures after holding a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee at the Collector’s office on Friday. The meeting included subject experts, various organizations, district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), IDA, traffic police, and other related departments. After extensive discussions and suggestions, several important decisions were made to improve the traffic system and make it smoother and more efficient.

IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma, District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain, Additional Collector Jyoti Sharma, DCP Traffic Arvind Tiwari, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar, and ADM Roshan Rai were present at the meeting. Subject experts appreciated Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav's decision to construct flyovers at key locations instead of the elevated corridor.

Collector Singh also mentioned that flyovers at Vijay Nagar and Radisson Square have been included in this scheme. A feasibility survey regarding their construction will be conducted soon.

Beat System to Ensure Compliance

Collector Singh stated that a beat-wise arrangement will be introduced to ensure compliance with traffic rules and regulations. Under this system, teams will be formed for each beat, and nodal officers will be appointed to control and monitor the teams. These teams will include members of the traffic police, IMC, NGOs, etc. An integrated administrative structure will also be developed to oversee the planning and development of traffic-related infrastructure.

Regulating E-Rickshaws at Rajwada

In the meeting, it was decided to form a sub-committee to provide suggestions on making e-rickshaw operations more systematic, particularly at Rajwada. This sub-committee will submit its report within a week. Discussions were also held regarding parking arrangements, integrated stops, and a feasibility survey for a ropeway cable car.