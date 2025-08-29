15 Ayush Colleges Avoid Forming De-Addiction Committees; Directorate Issues Reminders |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State’s 15 Ayush medical colleges have not formed de-addiction committee in their respective institutes despite repeated reminders.

Directorate of Ayush has sent reminder to Ayush medical colleges for furnishing information about constitution of de-addiction committees (Nasha Mukti Samiti) in their college. Circular has been issued to their principals.

As per circular, the colleges, which have not sent details include Corporate College of Ayurved Science, Bhopal; Department of Ayurved and Community IES University, Bhopal; Faculty of Ayurved Mansarovar Global University, Bilkisganj (Sehore); Mandsaur Institute of Ayurved Education and Research, Mandsaur; Purnayu Ayurved Chikitsalaya evum Anushandan Vidyapeet, Girls College, Jabalpur; RN Kapoor Memorial Ayurved Medical College and Hospital, Indore; Sarvapalli Radhakrishnana College, Research and Medicine, Bhopal; Hahnemann Homeopathy Medical College and Hospital, Bhopal; IGM Homeopathy Medical College and Research Centre, Dhar; Index Homeopathy College Hospital and Research Centre, Indore; LBS Homeopathy College, Bhopal; School of Homeopathy Sri Satyasai University of Technology and Medical Science, Sehore; Hakim Abdul Hamid Unani Medical College and Hospital, Dewas; SMA College of Naturopathy and Yogic Science, Bhopal and Sri Sai Institute of Ayurved Research and Medicine, Bhopal.