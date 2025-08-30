Veteran Forensic Expert Retires; Dr Bajpai To Rest His Scalpel After 15k Post-Mortems |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After nearly two decades of relentless service, Dr Bharat Bajpai, forensic expert at the post-mortem centre of District Hospital is set to retire on Saturday.

Dr Bajpai has been serving since November 6, 2006 when the post-mortem unit was established to ease the heavy workload of MY Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department.

Except for a month’s leave due to a severe cerebrovascular accident (commonly known as a stroke or brain attack), he has not taken any regular leave in 19 years. His unwavering dedication is reflected in more than 15k post-mortem examinations he has conducted.

In sensitive cases, he often provided short post-mortem reports immediately to police stations, while ensuring full reports within three days.

His remarkable service has earned him recognition in the Limca Book of Records (2011, 2014) and an award from former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He claimed that he had prepared the first computerised post-mortem report in the state and was the only doctor who had conducted the most autopsy examinations on an individual level. Senior doctors including Dr GL Sodhi, Dr Vineet Pandey and Dr Satish Vinayak Joshi have extended their best wishes for his future.