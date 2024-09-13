 Indore: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Three Flyovers In October
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Three Flyovers In October

Indore: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Three Flyovers In October

The Divisional Commissioner-cum-IDA Chairman Deepak Singh took a detailed review of development works on Thursday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 08:13 AM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will inaugurate IDA’s three flyovers in October and one level of Luv Kush flyover in November. The Divisional Commissioner-cum-IDA Chairman Deepak Singh took a detailed review of development works on Thursday.

Chairman Singh did an intensive review of the works being done by Indore Development Authority for smooth traffic in the city, under which he received detailed information about flyovers on 4 major intersections Bhanwarkuan, Phooti Kothi, Khajrana and Luv Kush Square.

He took information about difficulties being faced in completing the works of ISBT being built on MR-10 and their progress and gave necessary instructions; the meeting was held in the board room of the authority.

Read Also
During His Trip To Delhi, CM Mohan Yadav Visits PMO; May Have Held Talks On CS
article-image

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar said, that the Divisional Commissioner directed to ensure that the inauguration of Phooti Kothi, Bhanwarkuan, Khajrana Bridge is done by the Chief Minister in October.

FPJ Shorts
Vihaan Samat On Recreating Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Wedding Video In Call Me Bae
Vihaan Samat On Recreating Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Wedding Video In Call Me Bae
Mumbai: Police Officer Assaults Loader In Dharavi, SHRC Orders State To Pay ₹50,000 For Violation Of Human Rights
Mumbai: Police Officer Assaults Loader In Dharavi, SHRC Orders State To Pay ₹50,000 For Violation Of Human Rights
'We Will Not Tolerate Insulting Remarks Against Any Religion,' Ajit Pawar Vows Action Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Over His Controversial Remark
'We Will Not Tolerate Insulting Remarks Against Any Religion,' Ajit Pawar Vows Action Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Over His Controversial Remark
Maharashtra: CCTV Footage Missing From Bar Where BJP Chief's Son Sanket Bawankule Dined Before Audi Crash; DVR Seized
Maharashtra: CCTV Footage Missing From Bar Where BJP Chief's Son Sanket Bawankule Dined Before Audi Crash; DVR Seized

He also directed to inaugurate Luv Kush Square flyover Level One in the month of November. The construction work is being obstructed due to some religious places.

In this regard, he himself talked to public representatives of the area and asked them to make necessary efforts to solve these problems. In this meeting, the authority's superintending engineer Anil Joshi, CP Mundada and Anil Chugh along with executive engineer, assistant engineer and heads of various departments were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Three Flyovers In October

Indore: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Three Flyovers In October

President's Visit To Indore: Rashtrapathi Bhavan Has Fixed Only One-Hour Time For DAVV Convocation

President's Visit To Indore: Rashtrapathi Bhavan Has Fixed Only One-Hour Time For DAVV Convocation

After 50-Plus Years, Madhya Pradesh To Rewrite Its District Gazetteers

After 50-Plus Years, Madhya Pradesh To Rewrite Its District Gazetteers

Madhya Pradesh Politics: BJP Membership Drive Sees Significant Progress In Ratlam, Dhar

Madhya Pradesh Politics: BJP Membership Drive Sees Significant Progress In Ratlam, Dhar

Mismanagement: Chocked Drains, Stagnant Water Persist In Madhya Pradesh Village

Mismanagement: Chocked Drains, Stagnant Water Persist In Madhya Pradesh Village