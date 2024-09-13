Indore: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Three Flyovers In October

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will inaugurate IDA’s three flyovers in October and one level of Luv Kush flyover in November. The Divisional Commissioner-cum-IDA Chairman Deepak Singh took a detailed review of development works on Thursday.

Chairman Singh did an intensive review of the works being done by Indore Development Authority for smooth traffic in the city, under which he received detailed information about flyovers on 4 major intersections Bhanwarkuan, Phooti Kothi, Khajrana and Luv Kush Square.

He took information about difficulties being faced in completing the works of ISBT being built on MR-10 and their progress and gave necessary instructions; the meeting was held in the board room of the authority.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar said, that the Divisional Commissioner directed to ensure that the inauguration of Phooti Kothi, Bhanwarkuan, Khajrana Bridge is done by the Chief Minister in October.

He also directed to inaugurate Luv Kush Square flyover Level One in the month of November. The construction work is being obstructed due to some religious places.

In this regard, he himself talked to public representatives of the area and asked them to make necessary efforts to solve these problems. In this meeting, the authority's superintending engineer Anil Joshi, CP Mundada and Anil Chugh along with executive engineer, assistant engineer and heads of various departments were present.