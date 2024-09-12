During His Trip To Delhi, CM Mohan Yadav Visits PMO; May Have Held Talks On CS

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav went to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) during his trip to Delhi on Wednesday. Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not on his schedule, but he met the officers in PMO. According to sources, his meeting with the officials is connected to the appointment of Chief Secretary and Modi’s virtual programme in MP.

The state has got license from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for airport in Rewa, which Yadav wants Modi to inaugurate. The programme can be held on any day this month. Before meeting the officials at PMO, Yadav held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Now, people have set their eyes on the decisions to be taken by the government after these meetings.

Yadav is laying emphasis on the name of additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora for the post of CS. Likewise, the name of Anurag Jain, secretary to Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highway, is also being discussed for the post. On the seniority list, Jain’s name is on top after the present CS Veera Rana.

This is the reason why the government cannot ignore Jain’s name. What will happen to Jain depends on the Central Government, because he is holding an important position, so the Union Government may not show any interest in sending him back to the state. Against this backdrop, Rajora may get the top job in the state bureaucracy. Instead of appointing a CS on his own, Yadav wants the consent of the PMO and that of the BJP’s central leadership. So, he is keeping away from taking any hasty decision.