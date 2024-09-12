 MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Home Minister Amit Shah For Second Time In 12 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Home Minister Amit Shah For Second Time In 12 Days

MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Home Minister Amit Shah For Second Time In 12 Days

Yadav’s meeting with Shah seems to be related to political and administrative decisions to be taken by the state government.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:23 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the second time within 12 days on Wednesday. Before the Wednesday’s meeting, Yadav had an interaction with Shah on August 30. Yadav also informed Shah about his government’s decision to hand over Sanchi to National Dairy Development Board for five years.

Yadav’s meeting with Shah seems to be related to political and administrative decisions to be taken by the state government. Political appointments are to be made in corporations and Boards. The BJP organisation is mounting pressure on the government to make appointments soon.

Read Also
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Approves MP’s Proposal To Increase MSP Of Soybean To ₹4892...
article-image

Only on Tuesday, Yadav decided to hand over the charge of the chairmen of corporations and boards to the ministers of the departments concerned. Decisions on the political appointments will be taken following instructions from Shah. Apart from that, the government has to appoint the next Chief Secretary as the present CS is retiring this month. The state will take a decision after consulting the Central government.

Talks held on cooperatives

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Criticises Police For Inaction In Crimes Against Women And Children, Demands Systemic Reform
Bombay High Court Criticises Police For Inaction In Crimes Against Women And Children, Demands Systemic Reform
Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Posts Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve’s Bodyguard Assaulting Car Driver In Neral
Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Posts Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve’s Bodyguard Assaulting Car Driver In Neral
Central Railway's Nagpur Division Announces 90-Day Platform Closure At Ajni Station For Major Upgradation Work
Central Railway's Nagpur Division Announces 90-Day Platform Closure At Ajni Station For Major Upgradation Work
Maharashtra Assembly 2024: Rising Female Voter Turnout And New Welfare Schemes Poised To Influence Results
Maharashtra Assembly 2024: Rising Female Voter Turnout And New Welfare Schemes Poised To Influence Results

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that he had discussed the issue of cooperatives with the Union Minister Amit Shah. Animal Husbandry also figured in the discussion, Yadav said.

Yadav also informed Shah about the MoU between his government and the National Dairy Development Board. He said it would help increase milk production in the state. Yadav further said he had discussed the issue of improving the living standards of the farmers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Home Minister Amit Shah For Second Time In 12 Days

MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Home Minister Amit Shah For Second Time In 12 Days

Chances Of Veera’s Extension Slim; Rajesh Rajora Ahead Of Others In Race For CS

Chances Of Veera’s Extension Slim; Rajesh Rajora Ahead Of Others In Race For CS

CBI Registers Case Against 13 For ₹4 Crore Insurance Fraud

CBI Registers Case Against 13 For ₹4 Crore Insurance Fraud

Late-Night Picnic Turns Tragic: Two Army Officers Attacked, Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped Near Mhow

Late-Night Picnic Turns Tragic: Two Army Officers Attacked, Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped Near Mhow

Swachata Hi Sewa’ Drive: Civic Body Seizes 10kg Of Polythene, Fines Imposed

Swachata Hi Sewa’ Drive: Civic Body Seizes 10kg Of Polythene, Fines Imposed