MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Home Minister Amit Shah For Second Time In 12 Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the second time within 12 days on Wednesday. Before the Wednesday’s meeting, Yadav had an interaction with Shah on August 30. Yadav also informed Shah about his government’s decision to hand over Sanchi to National Dairy Development Board for five years.

Yadav’s meeting with Shah seems to be related to political and administrative decisions to be taken by the state government. Political appointments are to be made in corporations and Boards. The BJP organisation is mounting pressure on the government to make appointments soon.

Only on Tuesday, Yadav decided to hand over the charge of the chairmen of corporations and boards to the ministers of the departments concerned. Decisions on the political appointments will be taken following instructions from Shah. Apart from that, the government has to appoint the next Chief Secretary as the present CS is retiring this month. The state will take a decision after consulting the Central government.

Talks held on cooperatives

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that he had discussed the issue of cooperatives with the Union Minister Amit Shah. Animal Husbandry also figured in the discussion, Yadav said.

Yadav also informed Shah about the MoU between his government and the National Dairy Development Board. He said it would help increase milk production in the state. Yadav further said he had discussed the issue of improving the living standards of the farmers.