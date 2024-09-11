Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Approves MP’s Proposal To Increase MSP Of Soybean To ₹4892 A Quintal (WATCH)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the Madhya Pradesh government's proposal to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on soybean procurement on Wednesday. It was on Tuesday that the Madhya Pradesh cabinet requested the centre to increase the MSP on soybean to Rs 4892 as farmers were not getting an appropriate price on their produce.

Chouhan said that he received a proposal from Madhya Pradesh regarding the purchase of soybeans on MSP, and it has been approved. Now the soybeans of Madhya Pradesh farmers will be purchased on MSP of Rs 4892 from earlier Rs 4000.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "Agriculture and farmer welfare are the highest priority for PM Modi. For us, serving farmers is like praying to God. Farmers of MP were worried in the past few days as soybean was being sold below MSP.

“Earlier, we permitted Maharashtra and Karnataka to purchase soybeans on MSP. Agriculture and agriculture welfare are the top priorities of PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

The farmers of Madhya Pradesh were concerned as soybean was getting sold at a lesser price, and they have even resorted to protest in some districts. A farmer had even cultivated the standing soybean crop by saying that the soybean crop was not fetching the appropriate price.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh is the biggest soybean producer state in the country. In the last few years, soybean crop farmers were running into losses as their produce was could not fetch them reasonable rates in markets.