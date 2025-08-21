 Miscreants Barge Into Restaurant, Vandalise Property In Jabalpur; Arrested & Paraded Publicly
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Miscreants Barged Into Restaurant, Vandalise Property In Jabalpur; Arrested & Paraded Publicly | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of miscreants barged into a restaurant inside and created havoc in Jabalpur’s posh Civil Lines area, as reported on Thursday.

The matter came to fore after CCTV footage covering the entire incident surfaced on social media. 

According to information, the trouble began when around a dozen goons arrived on motorcycles and went on a rampage.

They vandalised the furniture and decorative items inside the restaurant, while allegedly demanding money for liquor.

In the video, it can be seen how the miscreants arrived in a large group and started to kick the tables and chairs. They also used sticks and tore the standees. Later, they fled the spot in 2 - 3 minutes.

article-image

FP Photo

Accused paraded publicly

The entire incident was caught on the restaurant’s CCTV cameras, where the accused can be seen throwing tables, breaking chairs and other items.

After coming across the video, police registered a case in the matter and identified the attackers as notorious local criminals. 

Acting swiftly, the police launched a search and arrested the accused. Those arrested were identified as Amal Chaudhary, Gaurav Mahraulia, Ankit Gontia, Raman Ben, Anirudh Jaat, and one more youth.

After the arrests, police paraded the accused through the area as part of a crackdown on local goons.

ASP Suryakant Sharma confirmed the arrests and assured strict action against the culprits.

