 VIDEO: Angry Woman Slaps SDM After Days Of Hunger Strike & Protests Fail To Get Her Caste Certificate In Madhya Pradesh
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
article-image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A furious woman slapped an SDM (Sub-District Magistrate) during a scuffle in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on Tuesday evening. The aggressive action came after she and her community's repeated requests for the caste certificate were ignored despite their hunger strike.

The incident is in Datia's Bhander area.

The scuffle was captured in a video, which is circulating widely on social media. As the tensions escalated between the protestors and the officials, one of the women held the SDM by his collar and slapped him.

Watch the video here:

article-image

According to information, the protesters, mainly from the Prajapati community, have been on a hunger strike for over a week, demanding Scheduled Caste status and issuance of caste certificates.

When the police and administration tried to disperse the crowd, tensions escalated. During the chaos, SDM Sharma was grabbed and slapped by a woman from behind.

article-image

SDOP Karnik Srivastava, who was on the spot, intervened and calmed the situation. The police and municipal officers are now investigating the matter and have promised strict action against those involved.

Officials have also disconnected illegal electricity connections that were being used by the protesters. SDOP Srivastava said that those responsible will be identified and appropriate steps will be taken soon.

