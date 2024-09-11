Bhopal's Barkatullah University First In Country To Provide Online Digital Mark Sheets, Degrees | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University becomes the first university in the country to provide digital mark sheets and degrees online to the students during the convocation ceremony held on Tuesday. On this occasion, student Tanu Gulati received a degree, and Anupama Kujur was awarded a Ph.D degree in digital format. At the convocation ceremony, Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented degrees and mark sheets to the students.

Governor Patel said that PM Narendra Modi has entrusted the responsibility of building a developed India through the National Education Policy (NEP). He urged teachers to guide students in this direction, as they are the torchbearers of a developed India. CM Yadav announced that BU will provide free degrees to eligible students.

He congratulated the graduates, stating that life after university marks the beginning of a new chapter. A total of 28 students were awarded gold medals; these include 10 undergraduate (UG) and 13 postgraduate (PG) students. Also, sponsored gold medals were awarded to five students. Apart from this, 94 researchers were awarded PhD degrees.

India not discovered by Vasco da Gama: Parmar Box: Higher education minister Parmar said that the incorrect history is being taught regarding the discoveries of India and America. “India was not discovered by Vasco da Gama but by a trader named Chandan, and America was not discovered by Columbus but by our ancestors,” added Parmar.