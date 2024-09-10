Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Mohan Yadav Award Degrees At Barkatullah University Convocation, Promote NEP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The convocation ceremony of Barkatullah University was held at the Kushabhau Thakre convention centre in Bhopal on Tuesday. At the convocation ceremony, Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented degrees and mark sheets to the students. Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar was also present at the event.

They honoured the top scorers across various departments and faculties, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and higher academic levels. Gold medals were awarded for excellence in arts, commerce, physical education, engineering, home science, biology, law, and social sciences. The Ph.D. degrees for the academic session 2022–23 were conferred on the stage.

'शिक्षित मध्यप्रदेश-विकसित मध्यप्रदेश' की सिद्धि की ओर निरंतर बढ़ते कदम...



महामहिम राज्यपाल श्री मंगुभाई पटेल जी की गरिमामय अध्यक्षता में आज आयोजित भोपाल के प्रतिष्ठित बरकतउल्ला विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह-2024 का शुभारंभ दीप प्रज्वलित कर कार्यक्रम में सहभागिता की। इस अवसर… pic.twitter.com/AI7qrUdcxE — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 10, 2024

Governor Patel said that PM Narendra Modi has entrusted the responsibility of building a developed India through the National Education Policy (NEP). He urged teachers to guide students in this direction, as they are the torchbearers of a developed India. Students must continuously strive toward nation-building.

The governor also mentioned the oath taken by the students to "speak the truth" and honor their parents and teachers. He said that if this pledge is upheld daily, it will bring peace and progress to their lives. He also suggested that mark sheets and degrees from previous years be issued digitally. He also congratulated the university for receiving ₹100 crores under the PM Usha scheme.

CM Yadav announced that Barkatullah University will provide free degrees to eligible students. He congratulated the graduates, stating that life after university marks the beginning of a new chapter.

Higher education minister Parmar said that the incorrect history being taught regarding the discoveries of India and America. Parmar said that India was not discovered by Vasco da Gama but by a trader named Chandan, and America was not discovered by Columbus but by our ancestors.

Additionally, BU launched a system for providing online digital mark sheets and degrees to the university’s students. On this occasion, student Tanu Gulati received a degree, and Anupama Kujur was awarded a Ph.D. degree in digital format. It was announced that BU is the first in the country to provide digital mark sheets and degrees online.