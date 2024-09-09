MP Updates: Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates Flyover In Rewa; BJP’s Target Is To Make 10 Cr New Members: MP Darshan Singh Choudhary

Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Rajendra Shukla |

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates Flyover In Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla inaugurated a flyover in Rewa city on Sunday. The flyover has been constructed from Sirmour trisection and Bodabag Marg. The flyover will reduce traffic load on the main road, Shukla said. MP Janardan Mishra said that Shukla worked a lot for the development of Rewa. Executive engineer of PWD Waseem Khan said the work had been completed eight months before the scheduled date.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Congress To Begin Kisan Nyay Yatra From Sept 10 (WATCH)

BJP’s Target Is To Make 10 Cr New Members: MP Darshan Singh Choudhary In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MP Darshan Singh Choudhary has said 10 crore new members will be included in the party. He made the statement at a press conference over membership drive at the party office on Friday. Choudhary said the BJP was ahead of the Chinese Communist Party in terms of number of members.

The party made 18 crore new members then, Choudhary said, adding that this time the party’s target is to make 1.5 crore members, Choudhary said. The BJP is the most disciplined of all 1,500 political outfits in the country, he said. In 1984, the then ruling party mocked the BJP for having two members in Parliament, he said, adding that the party had formed the government for the third time in a row under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party’s district in-charge Bharat Singh Rajput said the BJP planned to include youths aged 18 to 25 years in the party during the membership drive. The party’s victory in all the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and Nagar Parishad seats indicates the party is strongly rooted in Narmadapuram, Rajput said. BJP’s district unit president Madhavdas Agarwal, RS member Maya Narolia, legislator Premshankar Verma and others were present at the press conference.