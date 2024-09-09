MP Updates: Freed From Clutches Of Contractor, 10 Tribals Reach Native Village; People Forced To Cross Culvert Inundated By Kwari River In Morena

Freed From Clutches Of Contractor, 10 Tribals Reach Native Village | FP Pho

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ten tribal youths of Budhni of Sehore district who were freed from the clutches of contractor in Morbi, Gujarat, have been brought back to their native Khatpur village. All the 10 tribal youths have reached Khatpur tribal village, according to Budhni SDM Radheshyam Baghel. The Sehore district administration paid online fare for all the 10 tribals.

These youths came in contact with contractor of Morbi, Gujarat, who promised to pay them Rs 17,000 per month. When they reached Morbi, contractor made arrangements of boarding and lodging, which made tribal youths to anticipate that they will not be paid Rs 17,000, which the contractor had promised. Meanwhile, contractor took away their mobile phones. “Somehow, they informed us. Sehore district administration coordinated with concerning authorities in Morbi and paid online fare to bring them back,” Baghel said.

Villagers Forced To Cross Culvert Inundated By Kwari River In Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Senthri village Panchayat are crossing a culvert inundated by Kwari River, risking their lives. The administration closed the culvert for public use. Yet, the villagers are not following the orders of the officials Collector Ankit Asthana directed the officials to put barricades as well as deploy on the culvert to stop people crossing it.

Despite this, a large number of people cross the culvert daily. The Kwari river is overflowing because of heavy rain that lashed the forested hill-covered Paharganj.

Neither officials of the district administration nor officials of the Panchayat were present to stop the villagers from crossing the culvert. The administration, however, tried to stop movement of the people on the culvert by putting barriers on it. The villagers continued to cross the culvert without bothering about the barricades. Asthana has appealed to the residents not to cross the culvert.