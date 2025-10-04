 MP News: Departments Not Giving Proper Info For Preparing Budget; Director Of Finance Wrote To Various Departments
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Departments Not Giving Proper Info For Preparing Budget; Director Of Finance Wrote To Various Departments

MP News: Departments Not Giving Proper Info For Preparing Budget; Director Of Finance Wrote To Various Departments

The first phase of budget discussions has already been completed, and the second phase is set to begin on October 8

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Departments Not Giving Proper Info For Preparing Budget; Director Of Finance Wrote To Various Departments |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Director of Budget has raised serious concern over the lack of cooperation from various government departments in the ongoing budget preparation exercise. According to officials, many departments have either failed to submit key details or shared incomplete information, which is hampering the drafting process.

The first phase of budget discussions has already been completed, and the second phase is set to begin on October 8.

The director budget wrote to various departments that many of them did not give information about the important issues related to the budget.

A few departments have given incomplete information. All information about the departments’ plan of action, vacant posts, and other issues should be given for preparing the zero budget and rolling budget.

FPJ Shorts
PKL 12: Puneri Paltan Edges Past Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-36 In A Thrilling Encounter
PKL 12: Puneri Paltan Edges Past Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-36 In A Thrilling Encounter
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 4 Written Update: Mihir Returns To Shantiniketan, Shocks Family As He Steps Down From Business
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 4 Written Update: Mihir Returns To Shantiniketan, Shocks Family As He Steps Down From Business
Mumbai Crime Branch Bust ₹3.31 Crore Gambling Den In Chembur; 33 Arrested Including Main Operator And Cashier
Mumbai Crime Branch Bust ₹3.31 Crore Gambling Den In Chembur; 33 Arrested Including Main Operator And Cashier
'It Is Immense Pride For Me...': Shubman Gill Reflects On Becoming Team India's New ODI Captain Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series
'It Is Immense Pride For Me...': Shubman Gill Reflects On Becoming Team India's New ODI Captain Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series

Sources said that despite repeated reminders, several departments are yet to furnish data on crucial schemes and financial requirements. The director has warned that without complete information, it would not be possible to move forward with accurate financial planning.

Principal secretaries of all departments have now been instructed to ensure that officers attend the upcoming round of discussions with complete details. The second phase of deliberations will continue till October 30, after which the budget will be reviewed at the principal secretary and ministerial level.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Three Play Staged At 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival At Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal News: Three Play Staged At 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival At Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal News: Woman Bjp Leader Assaulted By Members Of Another Community, Case Registered

Bhopal News: Woman Bjp Leader Assaulted By Members Of Another Community, Case Registered

Bhopal News: 182 Students Awarded Degrees Via Blockchain At IIIT’s 4th Convocation

Bhopal News: 182 Students Awarded Degrees Via Blockchain At IIIT’s 4th Convocation

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Whining Tone, Tense Trio, BJP’s Songbirds & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Whining Tone, Tense Trio, BJP’s Songbirds & More

MP News: Departments Not Giving Proper Info For Preparing Budget; Director Of Finance Wrote To...

MP News: Departments Not Giving Proper Info For Preparing Budget; Director Of Finance Wrote To...