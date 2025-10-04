Bhopal News: Devotees Bid Farewell To Goddess Durga On Dark Streets; Nearly 5,000 Streetlights On The Blink As Immersion Concludes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 2,700 processions of Goddess Durga idols took place across Bhopal during the three-day immersion ritual, but the farewell to the goddess “revered as the remover of darkness” unfolded on poorly lit streets.

Despite Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) making arrangements at seven designated immersion ghats, more than 5,000 streetlights across the city remained non-functional, forcing devotees to walk through dimly lit routes.

The darkest stretch was reported along Govindpura-Piplani road, where nearly 300–400 streetlights have been out of order for years. Officials said that this area falls under BHEL’s jurisdiction, which is responsible for maintaining the streetlights.

Citywide, around 1,500 streetlights maintained by BMC were also out of service. Localities such as Professor Colony, Karond, Patrakar Colony, Harshvardhan Nagar, Shahpura, and Chunabhatti were among the worst affected.

Records show between 500 and 600 complaints about dysfunctional streetlights remain pending on the Mayor’s Helpline and CM Helpline, with 10–12 new complaints filed daily. The civic body said tenders are periodically issued for replacement and repair of faulty lights

3–4 lakh decorative lights off as Navratri ends

During the nine days of Navratri, Bhopal was illuminated like never before. Nearly 3,500 pandals were decorated with extensive lighting arranged by local tent houses.

Organizers rsaid that compared to previous years, more lights and decorations were installed this year, with an estimated 3–4 lakh decorative lights lit across different pandals. After the festival concluded on Saturday, these temporary illuminations were removed, leaving many areas in darkness.

Varun Awasthi, additional municipal commissioner said, “The Municipal Corporation took timely steps to ensure smooth flow of immersion routes. Streetlights were thoroughly inspected. If any streetlight fails due to unforeseen circumstances, arrangements are made for immediate repair."

[Story by Staff Reporter]