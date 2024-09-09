Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For Delimitation Of Districts & Divisions; Retired IAS Officer Manoj Shrivastava To Head (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh Districts | Wikimedia Commons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has formed a Delimitation Commission to conduct the delimitation of districts and divisions for the public's convenience, announced CM Mohan Yadav on Monday.

With territorial/jurisdiction boundaries being fixed, residents will not need to travel to a far-flung district headquarters for their work. Their places would be connected to the nearby district headquarters of the nearest district.

Earlier, the delimitation of police stations was conducted in Madhya Pradesh.

Retired IAS Officer Manoj Shrivastava has been made head of the Delimitation Commission. Shrivastava will also seek the public suggestion in this regard.

हमारी सरकार ने प्रदेश के विकास और प्रशासनिक सुधार के लिए नए परिसीमन आयोग का गठन किया है...



जिलों और संभागों का पुनः परीक्षण कर, हम आपकी भलाई के लिए बेहतर व्यवस्थाओं की नींव रख रहे हैं। हमारा प्रयास है कि प्रदेश का हर कोना प्रगति की ओर बढ़े। pic.twitter.com/Y8iORreWFc — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 9, 2024

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that when the BJP formed the government, attention was given that Madhya Pradesh is the second biggest state in terms of geographical area. However, there are certain complexities with the bigger region. More districts mean more discrepancies. Sagar, Indore, and Dhar are big districts, and they have their own problems.

The Delimitation Commission will work to connect the places with the nearest district with the motive to provide better service to the public.

Once again, inspection of districts and divisions (in terms of tier geographical area) will be done, the CM added.

The Delimitation Commission will work to resolve the discrepancies of the districts and will provide better service to the people. This decision will prove a milestone in terms of the state's administrative service.