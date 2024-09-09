 Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For Delimitation Of Districts & Divisions; Retired IAS Officer Manoj Shrivastava To Head (WATCH)
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that when BJP formed the government then attention was given that Madhya Pradesh is the second biggest state in terms of geographical area.

Monday, September 09, 2024
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Districts | Wikimedia Commons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has formed a Delimitation Commission to conduct the delimitation of districts and divisions for the public's convenience, announced CM Mohan Yadav on Monday.

With territorial/jurisdiction boundaries being fixed, residents will not need to travel to a far-flung district headquarters for their work. Their places would be connected to the nearby district headquarters of the nearest district.

Earlier, the delimitation of police stations was conducted in Madhya Pradesh.

Retired IAS Officer Manoj Shrivastava has been made head of the Delimitation Commission. Shrivastava will also seek the public suggestion in this regard.

Read Also
MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces 2nd Gift Under Ladli Behna Yojana; Forms New Delimitation Commission To...
article-image

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that when the BJP formed the government, attention was given that Madhya Pradesh is the second biggest state in terms of geographical area. However, there are certain complexities with the bigger region. More districts mean more discrepancies. Sagar, Indore, and Dhar are big districts, and they have their own problems.

The Delimitation Commission will work to connect the places with the nearest district with the motive to provide better service to the public.

Read Also
MP: One Arrested For Stealing Fertilizers Worth ₹10 Lakh In Jabalpur
article-image

Once again, inspection of districts and divisions (in terms of tier geographical area) will be done, the CM added.

The Delimitation Commission will work to resolve the discrepancies of the districts and will provide better service to the people. This decision will prove a milestone in terms of the state's administrative service. 

