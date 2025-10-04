 MP News: 1 Lakh Cancer Patients In State By 2025
Experts warn that lifestyle changes are contributing to growing cases of breast and lung cancer

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 09:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cancer trends in Madhya Pradesh show a worrying rise, particularly linked to tobacco consumption. Bhopal ranks second in the country for mouth cancer, and experts warn that lifestyle changes are contributing to growing cases of breast and lung cancer, especially among women.

Dr Atul Shrivastava, principal investigator of the Cancer Registry Programme at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), spoke to Free Press about current trends, preventive measures, and projections for the state.

What is the trend in cancer in Madhya Pradesh?

Around 71.7 per cent of cancers in the state are caused by chewing tobacco. Among males, 54.7 per cent of cancers are linked to tobacco, while in females it is 17 per cent. Bhopal is ranked second nationally for mouth cancer. Of oral cancers, 31 per cent involve the mouth and 18 per cent the tongue.

What about trends in women regarding breast and cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is declining due to better hygiene and vaccination; rates have halved over the past decade. Breast cancer, however, is increasing, including among younger women, due to lifestyle changes, hormonal medications, obesity, and use of contraceptive pills. Regular exercise and a healthy diet are essential preventive measures.

How is lung cancer trending?

Lung cancer accounts for around 10.7 per cent of cases in males. Cases among females are rising due to lifestyle changes, environmental exposure, and increased smoking. Smoking remains a primary risk factor in both sexes.

What are projections for 2025?

By 2025, the state is expected to have around 1 lakh cancer patients, including roughly 45,000 females and 43,000 males.

What cancer diagnosis facilities are available in the state?

Almost all the hospitals attached to medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh have cancer diagnosis facilities. Early detection significantly improves survival rates. For breast cancer, survival can reach 70 per cent if detected early. Lung and intestinal cancers are often identified at later stages, while mouth and breast cancers are generally detected earlier.

What preventive measures can reduce cancer incidents?

Preventive measures include stopping tobacco use and smoking, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet, practicing good hygiene and careful use of contraceptive pills in females. These steps can prevent a substantial proportion of cancers in both males and females.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

