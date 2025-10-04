 Bhopal News: Three Play Staged At 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival At Bharat Bhavan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Three Play Staged At 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival At Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal News: Three Play Staged At 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival At Bharat Bhavan

Ashok Boolani honoured with Sunder Agnani Smriti Samman

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Three Play Staged At 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival At Bharat Bhavan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day ‘ 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival’ began  with the staging of three plays at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Saturday.

It was jointly organised by the Madhya Pradesh Sindhi Akademi, the Madhya Pradesh Sanskriti Parishad, and Bharat Bhavan in memory of the late veteran theatre personality Sunder Agnani.  

Directed by Nandani Panjwani and written by Ashok Manwani, a play ‘Sen Jo Tiffin,’ was presented by the actors of Jyoti Kala Sansthan, Jaipur. The play explores why, in today's modern age, when railway stations offer facilities like food plazas, pantry cars, and online food delivery, people still continue to order lunch from relatives, especially their in-laws.

The story centers on a man who repeatedly asks his in-laws to deliver lunch to him at the railway station. This situation becomes humorous when he himself gets entangled in the same trap he has been weaving for others for years.

FPJ Shorts
PKL 12: Puneri Paltan Edges Past Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-36 In A Thrilling Encounter
PKL 12: Puneri Paltan Edges Past Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-36 In A Thrilling Encounter
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 4 Written Update: Mihir Returns To Shantiniketan, Shocks Family As He Steps Down From Business
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 4 Written Update: Mihir Returns To Shantiniketan, Shocks Family As He Steps Down From Business
Mumbai Crime Branch Bust ₹3.31 Crore Gambling Den In Chembur; 33 Arrested Including Main Operator And Cashier
Mumbai Crime Branch Bust ₹3.31 Crore Gambling Den In Chembur; 33 Arrested Including Main Operator And Cashier
'It Is Immense Pride For Me...': Shubman Gill Reflects On Becoming Team India's New ODI Captain Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series
'It Is Immense Pride For Me...': Shubman Gill Reflects On Becoming Team India's New ODI Captain Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series

 Written by Kishore Lalwani and directed by Tulsi Setia, the play  ‘Dhudi Pati Retire Thi’ revolves around a retired elderly man whose life suddenly changes after he leaves his job.

Directed by Ashok Bulani, a ‘Pea-Pyaado Putra Shahzaado’ depicts the conflict between the mindset of today's youth and the expectations of his parents.

Besides, senior theatre person Ashok Boolani was honoured with the Sunder Agnani Smriti Samman.  

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Three Play Staged At 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival At Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal News: Three Play Staged At 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival At Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal News: Woman Bjp Leader Assaulted By Members Of Another Community, Case Registered

Bhopal News: Woman Bjp Leader Assaulted By Members Of Another Community, Case Registered

Bhopal News: 182 Students Awarded Degrees Via Blockchain At IIIT’s 4th Convocation

Bhopal News: 182 Students Awarded Degrees Via Blockchain At IIIT’s 4th Convocation

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Whining Tone, Tense Trio, BJP’s Songbirds & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Whining Tone, Tense Trio, BJP’s Songbirds & More

MP News: Departments Not Giving Proper Info For Preparing Budget; Director Of Finance Wrote To...

MP News: Departments Not Giving Proper Info For Preparing Budget; Director Of Finance Wrote To...