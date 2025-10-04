Bhopal News: Three Play Staged At 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival At Bharat Bhavan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day ‘ 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival’ began with the staging of three plays at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Saturday.

It was jointly organised by the Madhya Pradesh Sindhi Akademi, the Madhya Pradesh Sanskriti Parishad, and Bharat Bhavan in memory of the late veteran theatre personality Sunder Agnani.

Directed by Nandani Panjwani and written by Ashok Manwani, a play ‘Sen Jo Tiffin,’ was presented by the actors of Jyoti Kala Sansthan, Jaipur. The play explores why, in today's modern age, when railway stations offer facilities like food plazas, pantry cars, and online food delivery, people still continue to order lunch from relatives, especially their in-laws.

The story centers on a man who repeatedly asks his in-laws to deliver lunch to him at the railway station. This situation becomes humorous when he himself gets entangled in the same trap he has been weaving for others for years.

Written by Kishore Lalwani and directed by Tulsi Setia, the play ‘Dhudi Pati Retire Thi’ revolves around a retired elderly man whose life suddenly changes after he leaves his job.

Directed by Ashok Bulani, a ‘Pea-Pyaado Putra Shahzaado’ depicts the conflict between the mindset of today's youth and the expectations of his parents.

Besides, senior theatre person Ashok Boolani was honoured with the Sunder Agnani Smriti Samman.

[Story by Staff Reporter]