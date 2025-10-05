 Bhopal News: Banned Meat Seized From SUV, Driver Arrested
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 12:51 AM IST
Bhopal News: Banned Meat Seized From SUV, Driver Arrested | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a crackdown on cow slaughter and smuggling, Bajrang Dal activists intercepted a SUV carrying large quantities of banned meat under Habibganj police station limits on Saturday.

The raid led to the recovery of more than four quintals of banned meat from the vehicle whose driver has been arrested and is being questioned.

The vehicle reportedly transporting the meat from Mandideep to Bhopal was stopped by the activists who informed Habibganj police. A police team reached the spot and took the car driver Nandlal Kushwaha into custody.

Habibganj police station incharge Sanjeev Chouksey said that a case had been registered under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

The driver is currently under police remand and being interrogated to ascertain the full extent of smuggling operation. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, he added.

Earlier in July, Sukhi Sewania police seized meat of banned cattle from inside a car. A case had been registered in this regard under prevention of cow slaughter act, the police said.

According to reports, police received information that some persons were carrying meat of banned cattle inside their car. Police team found meat stuffed in sacks and seized it. The accused managed to flee leaving the vehicle behind which was traced.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

