 Bhopal News: After Cafe Attack, Group Of Six Miscreants Vandalise Vehicles In Gandhi Nagar
A group of six miscreants entered the premises and vandalised two parked vehicles. CCTV footage shows two of the accused carrying knives during the attack. According to reports, the miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and were repeatedly shouting name of a particular car model indicating that a specific vehicle was on their target.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants created a ruckus and damaged some vehicles inside Raja Bhoj residential complex on Gondipura Jail Road under Gandhi Nagar police station limits late Tuesday night.

A group of six miscreants entered the premises and vandalised two parked vehicles. CCTV footage shows two of the accused carrying knives during the attack.

According to reports, the miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and were repeatedly shouting name of a particular car model indicating that a specific vehicle was on their target.

However, unaware of the exact vehicle’s location, they started damaging other cars parked nearby including a vehicle belonging to local resident Mahesh Thakur.

The victims told police he had no enmity with anyone and the attackers were completely unknown to them. The miscreants fled after breaking windows and damaging the vehicles.

Gandhi Nagar police station incharge Brijendra Marskole confirmed the incident saying that six youths arrived at 2 am and smashed the vehicles' windows before fleeing while brandishing knives. Police have registered a case and launched search.

