MP News: Operation Sindoor Hero Seeks Police Protection Against Wife, Fears 'Raja Raghuvanshi-Like' Fate

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An Army jawan who took part in Operation Sindoor has approached Gwalior Police seeking protection from his wife, claiming that she has been harassing him and threatening him.

He alleged that he fears he may meet the same fate as the Raja Raghuvanshi case reported from Indore.

The soldier, Devendra Singh Rajawat, a resident of Gwalior’s Gola Ka Mandir area, filed a complaint stating that he married Vandana Chauhan from Auraiya district on April 25, 2025.

Vandana works as a nurse at a government hospital in Morena. Devendra has accused her of marrying him with the intention of taking over his property.

He told police that on the wedding night, Vandana questioned him about his property. When he told her that everything was in his mother’s name, she became angry, refused physical relations and slept separately.

Wife had affair with brother-in-law

Two days later, he allegedly came to know that Vandana had an affair with her brother-in-law, Kamal Kishore.

Four days after the wedding, on April 29, Devendra’s sister consumed poison and died. Vandana insisted on visiting her brother-in-law’s house, but when Devendra stopped her, she complained to her family that he had assaulted her.

Vandana’s father, brother and others allegedly came and beat Devendra. Later, during a family meeting, the truth reportedly came out and her family apologised.

Man leaves for Operation Sindoor, wife flees with jewellery

On May 9, Devendra received an urgent call for duty under Operation Sindoor. When he returned on May 17, his mother told him that Vandana had taken her jewellery and gone to Morena.

When he searched for her at the hospital, he was told that she had taken 15 days’ leave and gone to Agra. When he called her, she allegedly threatened him. Her family asked Devendra to ‘handle the situation calmly.’

Later, when he had to go to Chandigarh for reporting related to Operation Sindoor, he claimed that Kamal Kishore repeatedly called him and threatened him. Vandana also allegedly threatened to file false cases against him and demanded ₹50 lakh.

The Gwalior Police have assured Devendra that they will investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

(Inputs from FP News Service)