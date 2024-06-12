 Women Shocked To Discover They Have Common Husband At SP Office, File Joint Complaint Over Dowry Harassment In Gwalior
The man in question, a resident of Gwalior, had married both women and subsequently abandoned them.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The SP office in Gwalior witnessed a scene that looked no less than a replication of a Bollywood film on Wednesday. Two women approached the police to file a complaint against harassment by their respective husbands at the same time. After listening to each other's cases, they discovered that they have a common husband and the same problem! And as they say, 'enemy of enemy is friend', the duo joined hands and filed a joint complaint.

The man in question is a resident of Gwalior. He opted for the second marriage after throwing out his first wife because she failed to pay the dowry.

Both wives alleged harassment over dowry by the man. And when his dowry demands could not be met, he abandoned both of them.

According to information, the husband had harassed and assaulted both the wives on the pretext of not giving him dowry money. A complaint has been filed and the police has promised for appropriate legal action against the accused.

First wife:

The alleged person has been identified as Updesh Rathore, a resident of Gwalior district. Rathore married his first wife, Nisha Rathore, who hails from Uttaranchal. According to information, Nisha married Updesh on March 5, 2019, and they had a son in 2021. During COVID-19, Updesh started harassing and physically assaulting Nisha when she refused to give him dowry money.

Due to this altercation, Nisha was thrown out of her own house. Updesh filed for divorce, and Nisha lodged a maintenance case in family court. The family court ruled against Updesh and ordered him to pay him Rs. 6,000 as a monthly allowance. Without giving a divorce to Nisha, Updesh went on and married another girl.

Second wife:

According to information, the second wife is identified as Priyanka Rathore, who is also a resident of Gwalior district. The couple was married on May 1, 2023. On November 20, the accused and his family started assaulting Priyanka on the pretext of dowry; the family then threw her out of the house when she refused. Although the family took Priyanka back in, they kept assaulting and harassing her before finally throwing her out again.

After the physical altercation, Priyanka discovered that Updesh was already a married man with a child. Frustrated, she went to the police station with her family to file a complaint about the harassment and fraud, but no action was taken.

How did both of them meet?

On Wednesday, when Priyanka arrived at the SP office in Gwalior to file a complaint against Updesh, she encountered the perp's first wife, Nisha. Talking to each other, they joined hands for the cause and filed a joint complaint against the husband. The police officers assured them that appropriate legal action would be taken soon.

