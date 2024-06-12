Indore Shocker: Private Hospital Removes Uterus Of A Woman Without Informing Family, Wrongly Cuts Down Her Large Intestine

Indore Shocker: Private Hospital Removes Uterus, Cut-Down Large Intestine; License To Be Cancelled | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Jansunvai held at Collector office on Tuesday after the end of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), over 350 applicants reached there. It was held with new pattern, where applicants met officers directly. One of the applicants complained to Collector Asheesh Singh that one of the private hospitals removed the uterus of her wife and cut-down her large intestine. The collector ordered to conduct the probe and cancel the license of the hospital.

For the Jansunvai from Tuesday a decentralised system is developed in the Collector's office. On Tuesday more than 350 applicants directly reached the officers' chamber and briefed about their problems. Action will be taken against hospital A young couple came before Collector Singh with their problem.

Gulshan, husband of the victim, stated to Singh following some complaints his wife was admitted to Star Health Care Hospital, located at Khajrana Road, where the hospital staff committed serious negligence in the treatment of his wife. He complained that without informing them, the large intestine of his wife was cut down and uterus removed. It came to light when he went for treatment to a private clinic. Gulshan also said that now the hospital is forcing him for compromise by accepting Rs 4.50 lakh and not to complain anywhere.

Collector Singh informed media persons that the applicant come to Jansunvai earlier also. On this a notice was served to Star Health Care Hospital. In this regard, the team of the Health Department has investigated and submitted its report to the CMHO. The report mentions the negligence of the hospital. The Collector directed the CMHO to take immediate action. He said that the complaint is found to be true. The hospital has 10 days to file a reply against the notice. After getting reply, the registration of the hospital would be cancelled.

Better example of human sensitivity

During the Jansunvai Collector Singh presented a better example of his sensitivity. When he was inspecting the new system of Jansunvai, an elderly disabled woman was seen in the crowd. The collector himself reached her. He sat down in front of the woman and listened to her problem carefully. The elderly woman said that she lives in Lasudia. She has a problem with housing. There is not enough space right now.

The house gets flooded during rains. There is a lot of problem. It will be good if she gets a house somewhere. The collector gave instructions to provide a house to the woman named Savitri Naneria. Similarly, handicapped student Gaura Badole, who has a disability in both legs, was given a grant of Rs 25k from the Red Cross for her studies. Gaura said that she is handicapped. She has come from Khargone and is studying BEd in Indore. This is her last year. If she gets help, she will study and pass and get a good job.