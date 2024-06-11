Indore: 'Sorry Mom, Dad...,' Engineering Student Kills Self For Not Being Able To Meet Family Expectations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unable to keep up to her family's expectations, an engineering student ended her life at a rented flat in Indore on Monday late night.

Her cousin had tried reaching out several times, but received no response. Worried, he went to her house, only to find her lifeless body hanging. Immediately, he alerted the police, who discovered a suicide note at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi Chouhan, a resident of Burhanpur, who was residing in Indore for higher studies.

'Sorry Mom, Dad...'

In the suicide note, Vaishnavi wrote, "The time has come to bid farewell to everyone... I couldn't live up to anyone's expectations. I couldn't become what I wanted to be. Father, forgive me; Mother, forgive me; Brother, forgive me. I seek forgiveness from my aunt and others too."

According to TI P L Sharma of Hira Nagar Police, the body of Vaishnavi daughter of Daulat Chouhan was found hanging in her room on Monday evening. Vaishnavi, a resident of Burhanpur, was living in a rented house in Indore and was a second-year B Tech student at the LNCT College.

Concerns arose when Vaishnavi did not return home until late Sunday night. Her father, Daulat, rushed to Indore upon learning about her death. He found her hanging in her room. Her father informed the police that they had spoken a day before her death. She was fasting that day and had dinner near Meghdoot Garden in the evening. When her mother asked why she was out for so long, she said she was on her way home. After that, there was no communication.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Had exams from June 13

Vaishnavi was preparing for exams scheduled to start on June 13. She was very dedicated to her studies and was optimistic. She had completed her diploma in Burhanpur and expressed a desire to study in Indore.

She received a scholarship for her studies and was working part-time at an online ticketing company. However, she had stopped going to work recently due to coaching classes. Vaishnavi is survived by her younger brother, Mehul, who is studying agricultural science in Bhopal, and her cousin in Indore, who works as a delivery boy.