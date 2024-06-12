MP Woman Gets Death Sentence For Brutally Murdering Mom-In-Law; Had Stabbed Her With Sickle Over 95 Times

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa district court has sentenced a 24-year-old woman to death for murdering her mother in law, on Wednesday. The incident took place two years ago in the Atraila village of the district. According to reports, the woman is said to have stabbed her elderly mother in law more than 95 times.

Additional Public Prosecutor informed that Rewa district's fourth additional sessions judge Padma Jatav convicted Kanchan Kol for killing her 50-year-old mother-in-law Saroj Kol.

What was the case?

On July 12, 2022, a domestic strife occurred between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law in the Atraila village which comes under the jurisdiction of Mangawa police station in Rewa. The internal conflict escalated to a level that the daughter-in-law, identified as Kanchan, ended up killing her mother-in-law Saroj Kol with a sickle. According to reports, Kanchan stabbed the victim around 95 times.

According to information, the victim was alone in the house during the time of physical altercation and when her son arrived and saw her mother laying on the floor, he immediately took her to a hospital. The doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Hubby was the co-conspirator

According to the public prosecutor, the victim's husband and Kanchan's father-in-law was named as the co-conspirator on the charge of inciting the accused in killing her. Victim's husband Valmik Kol was acquitted because of the lack of evidence against him.