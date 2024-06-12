MP: Local Residents Clash With Officials During Demolition Work In Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): While carrying out a demolition work in Bhind, the district administration's anti-encroachment team was attacked by locals who didn't want the area to undergo changes on Wednesday. A video of the incident is widely circulating.

#WATCH | MP: Locals Clash with Officials While Carry Out Demolition Work Against Illegal Structures in Bhind#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/NbAK1hLZJl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 12, 2024

In the recorded footage, a confrontation erupted between local residents and the officials conducting their duties, initially stemming from a verbal disagreement. As tensions escalated, the situation turned physical, with both parties hitting each other. The altercation included the exchange of of abusive language.

The incident occurred at Jamna Road. The team, including officials and workers, were there to remove illegal structures, both temporary and permanent.

As soon as they began their work, some people at the scene started fighting with the officials, in order to stop the work.

The police from the local station quickly stepped in to control the situation and ensure the safety of the officials. After calming things down, the team resumed the removal operation.

A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the altercation. Despite this, no official statements have been made regarding the attack.