MP: 3 Killed, 4 Injured As Lightning Strikes Residents Working In Field In Seoni

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Three people lost their lives and four others were injured after being struck by lightning while working in a field in Seoni on Wednesday. The injured are getting medical treatment in the district hospital.

The incident occurred near Jamunia village in Seoni district under Bandol police station. According to reports, some residents of Jamunia village had gone to work in the fields when, at around 5:30 PM, while they were collecting stones from the field, the weather suddenly changed. With rain and a loud thunderclap, lightning struck the field.

The deceased were identified as Rajaram Janghela (32), Mangal Janghela (36), and Madan Janghela (42), all residents of Bakodi. The injured include Pinky (24), wife of Mangal Janghela, Preeti (30), wife of Madan Janghela, Mausam (35), wife of Rambhavan Janghela, and Reena (28), wife of Rajaram Janghela, all were residents of Bakodi.

Eyewitnesses reported the incident to the Bandol police and the 108 emergency service. The bodies and the injured were taken to the hospital.

The police conducted an on-site investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. The injured are currently receiving medical treatment.

Bandol Police Station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Dubey confirmed that the victims were collecting stones in the field when the lightning struck. The district administration urged people to take precautions and move to safe places during bad weather and rainfall.