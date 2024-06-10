Honey Trap: Two Women Held For Exhorting Cash, Gold From Trader In Bhopal, Three Accused On Run

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two women who allegedly honey-trapped a trader in Gwalior and extorted cash and gold jewellery threatening him to get him implicated in a rape case, police said on Monday. Their three other accomplices are on the run.

The incident took place on June 7. The trader was initially petrified but later confided in family and thereafter approached Janak Ganj police station on Sunday (June 9) to file a complaint.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma told media, "A trader, who †has lodged a complaint with Janak Ganj police station, runs a business in Dal Bazaar in the city. A woman from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh used to come to Dal Bazaar for business purposes and the trader had met her once or twice. Later, both exchanged their mobile numbers and started talking to each other."

The women, identified as Priyanka and her friend Sonam Soni, along with their accomplices clicked objectionable pictures of the trader and blackmailed him with them extorting cash, gold chain, two gold rings and a locket from him, said the cop quoting his complaint. They also threatened the trader to get him implicated in rape case if he dared to disclose anything about them, the officer added.

On the day of the incident, the woman called up the businessman saying that he was visiting Gwalior and was staying at Samadhiya Colony. She invited him to her friendís rented accommodation where she was staying. The trader went to meet her where he found her alone.

"When the trader and the woman were in a compromising position, three persons (Rajveer, Pappu and Jitendra Sharma) , the womanís companions, came into the room and clicked their photos and also shot videos. They threatened the trader that they would get him implicated in a rape case and he would be imprisoned for life if he told anyone about the incident," ASP Sharma said. The officer further said that the businessman got scared and the accused took his Rs 3500 cash, ATM card, a gold chain, two gold rings and a locket.

Later the man approached police and lodged a complaint; a probe was launched in the case. The police have arrested the two women, a key accused and her friend, while search is on to nab the other accused, the ASP added.