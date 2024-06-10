MP's 38-Year-Old Woman Hangs Self After Losing ₹2 Lakh In Online Gaming; Started Playing To Pay Her Home Loan

Indore: Online Game Addict Youth Steals Cash, Jewellery Worth Lakhs From Own House | Pexels

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old woman hanged herself after losing lakhs of rupees in online gaming in Chhindwara on Saturday. It is reported that she lost 2 lakh rupees in online games.

The deceased has been identified as Sarala Sallam. She had sent a WhatsApp text to her husband, informing him about her financial distress, right before taking the extreme step.

Sarala Sallam, an Anganwadi supervisor and a mother of two, had taken a home loan and started playing online games to repay it. Unfortunately, she lost money and had to borrow an additional 5 lakh rupees from her relatives. Unable to cope with the losses, she hanged herself and left a suicide note.

Sarala was from Chatua, was a supervisor in the Women and Child Development Department in Junnardeo. Her husband, Hariram Sallam, is a teacher at the Government Secondary School in Kuanjhiri. On Saturday, while her husband was at school, Sarala locked her two children, a 15-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son, in one room and hanged herself in another room. The police arrived and sent her body for post-mortem after 10 pm.

Junnardeo TI Rakesh Baghel said Sarala had taken a home loan in 2022. Initial investigations revealed that she lost money in online gaming, causing her significant stress.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Sarala sent a suicide note to her husband on WhatsApp before taking her life. Her husband was on duty at the time. By the time he saw the message and returned home, it was too late.

According to information, she had hopes to win a large sum of money through the gaming app but kept losing. To recover the lost money, she borrowed from relatives, but the losses continued to mount.