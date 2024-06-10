CBI Catches NHAI Officials Accepting ₹10 Lakh Bribe From Pvt Company Employees In MP's Chhatarpur; Arrested

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The General Manager and Project Director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Chhatarpur were allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from employees of a private company. The accused officers were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A case has been registered against them under Section 171E of the IPC against the accused and the private company.

Along with them, six other people were arrested, including an NHAI consultant, a resident engineer, and four employees of the private company who fell into the trap set up by the CBI.

According to information, a case was registered on June 8 by the primary investigation authority against ten accused in the bribery case. This case was registered against four NHAI employees, four private company employees, and two directors of the said private company. The directors of the private company are arrested on the allegations that both of them were in conspiracy with accused NHAI officers for obtaining final handing over as well as the issuance of a no objection certificate and processing of the final bill in respect of the Jhansi-Khajuraho Project awarded to the said private company.

A case has been registered under Section 171E of the IPC on behalf of all ten accused and the said private company. The arrested will be presented before the jurisdictional court in Bhopal. Further investigation is underway.

How did CBI catch the perpetrators?

According to sources, the investigation agency laid a trap and the General Manager and Project Manager of the NHAI Chhatarpur wing fell right into it. CBI caught both the accused red handed while taking a bribe of Rs 10 Lakh from employees of the private company that was handling the Jhansi-Khajuraho Project

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused persons at various locations, viz., Chhatarpur MP, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Gurugram, and incriminating documents, including digital devices, have been recovered.