Modi 3.0: Number Of Madhya Pradesh MPs In Modi's New Cabinet Remains Same As Second Term At 6 | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of ministers from Madhya Pradesh in the newly sworn-in Narendra Modi government remains unchanged at six, consistent with the previous term.

In the previous central government, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Virendra Kumar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Rajya Sabha member L Murugan were ministers from the state.

Murugan belongs to Tamil Nadu but was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh.

In the third term of the Modi government, Scindia, Murugan and Virendra Kumar were retained on Sunday. BJP stalwart and the state's four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dhar MP Savitri Thakur and Betul MP Durga Das Uikey were also inducted.

Tomar and Patel were fielded in the 2023 assembly elections and subsequently made Speaker and minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, while Kulaste, who has been a central minister four times, was not included this time.

Chouhan's induction into the cabinet saw celebrations by BJP workers outside his residence in Bhopal.

"The country is so happy that Narendra Modi has become PM for the third time. The country will benefit immensely from the experience of Chouhan," local BJP functionary Anil Agrawal Lily told PTI.

BJP workers led by party MLA Mukesh Tandon also celebrated Chouhan's appointment as a Union minister.

The kin and supporters of Savitri Thakur also celebrated.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated all the six Union ministers from the state and thanked PM Modi for giving representation to Madhya Pradesh at the Centre.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma also thanked PM Modi for inducting six MPs from the state in his government.