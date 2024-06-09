Modi 3.0: Shivraj Begins New Innings After 6 Months, Scindia's Stature To Grow, No Birth For MP Murugan

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The key player of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh is going to begin his new innings in his political career.

On December 11 last year, the BJP legislators elected Mohan Yadav as the leader of the House. As soon as Yadav was elected Chief Minister, Chouhan was out of the mainstream BJP politics.

Chouhan's new innings is beginning after six months. When Chouhan was given a ticket for the Lok Sabha election, it was clear that he would be given a berth in the Union Cabinet in case NDA should form a government.

Now that the NDA formed the new government, Chouhan got a cabinet berth.

After being inducted into the cabinet, Chouhan returned to the BJP's Central politics after 19 years.

Before this, Chouhan was in central politics from 1991 to 2005. During that period, Chouhan was a fifth-time MP, national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and national general secretary of the party.

Along with Chouhan, the stature of Scindia, who is taking oath for the second time in the Union Cabinet, has grown. Scindia who switched over to the BJP in 2020 seems to have got himself adjusted in the party.

Veerendra Kumar, who has also been given a berth in the cabinet, has achieved a major success. As Veerendra Kumar has always maintained a low-file, he is being inducted into the cabinet.

Savitri Thakur and Durgadas Uike have been given cabinet berths as tribal leaders. Now, the BJP will establish them as tribal leaders in the state. Several leaders got a shock in the ministry formation. BJP's state unit president VD Sharma was one of the aspirants for a berth in the Union Cabinet.

Sharma will be adjusted in the organisation. MP from Satna Ganesh Shanker Singh again failed to find a place in the cabinet. Tribal MP Himadri Singh did not get a berth in the cabinet. It was shocking for her. Rajya Sabha member Sumer Singh Solanki who is close to the RSS also wanted to become a minister.

No berth for RS member from MP Murugan

RS member from the state L Murugan was not inducted into the cabinet this time. He lost the LS election.

BJP celebrates inclusion of MPs

The BJP workers celebrated the inclusion of five MPs from the state into the Narendra Modi cabinet with joy on Sunday evening. They burst crackers, took out rallies and distributed sweets to express their happiness.

The happiness of the BJP leaders was on the seventh sky when the names of MPs from the state were called to take the oath. They remained glued to the television to see the oath taking ceremony.

A large number of BJP workers gathered outside the house of Shivraj Singh Chouhan to celebrate the occasion.

The supporters of Scindia gathered at his residence and celebrated.

Chouhan offers prayers at temple before oath-taking ceremony

Before going to take the oath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the temple and paid obeisance to the almighty in Delhi. He was accompanied by wife Sadhna Singh, son Kartikey Singh Chouhan etc.

In Bhopal, his supporters put up posters at Veer Savarkar Setu, Board Office square and some other places to extend congratulations to him.

In Delhi, state Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, minister Prahlad Singh Patel, MLA Abhilash Pandey, BJP state president VD Sharma met Chouhan and congratulated him for getting a place in the Modi cabinet.

Will focus on taking NDA forward

Before taking the oath as Union minister, Tikamgarh MP Virendra Kumar Khatik said, 'I am just an ordinary worker of the party. Whatever work will be assigned to me, I will do and focus on taking the agenda of NDA forward.'

'When we talk about Sabka Sath, we include everyone and with this ideology, the NDA is moving into its third tenure,' Khatik added.

Likewise, before swearing-in as Minister of State, Dhar MP Savitri Thakur said, 'I am blessed to have gotten this opportunity. Whatever work is assigned to me, I will do it for the betterment of the people.'