SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At Modi 3.0, Says 'Govt Stuck In Limbo Is Not Govt'

Lucknow: Ahead of Narendra Modi being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at Modi 3.0, stating that a government stuck in limbo is not a government.

In a post in Hindi on social media platform X the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "Upar se juda koi taar nahin, neeche koi adhaar nahin, adhar mein joh ataki hue woh toh koi sarkaar nahin (The government stuck in limbo is not a government)."

ऊपर से जुड़ा कोई तार नहीं, नीचे कोई आधार नहीं

अधर में जो है अटकी हुई वो तो कोई ‘सरकार’ नहीं — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 9, 2024

Newly Elected MPs Invited For High Tea At Prime Minister's Residence

Newly elected members of parliament who are among those probable to be included in the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers of Narendra Modi-led government were on Sunday afternoon invited for high tea at the Prime Minister's residence ahead of the oath-taking ceremony later this evening.

Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third time today at 7:15 pm.

BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal were seen arriving at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the residence of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi to attend the tea meeting. BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among others who arrived for the tea meeting.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

SP MLAs Surprise Party Chief

Earlier on June 9, according to sources in the Samajwadi Party, seven SP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Pandey, surprised the party by supporting the BJP's candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections. Following this, Yadav has initiated steps to revoke the membership of these seven MLAs, for which an official letter is also being prepared by the party, which will soon be submitted to the UP Legislative Assembly Speaker by the Samajwadi Party.

The list of these seven MLAs includes Rakesh Pratap Singh from Amethi Gauriganj, Manoj Pandey from Raebareli Unchahar, Rakesh Pandey from Ambedkarnagar, Pooja Pal from Prayag, Vinod Chaturvedi, Ashutosh Verma, and Abhay Singh.

According to the Election Commission of India, the Samajwadi Party (SP) won 37 seats, the BJP won 33, the Congress won 6, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won 2, and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Apna Dal (Soneylal) won 1 seat each in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.