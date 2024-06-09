Watch: NDA Leaders Attend Tea Meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Ahead of Swearing-in Ceremony This Evening

PM

Ahead of the much-awaited swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi, he held a meeting with NDA leaders at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

It is believed that in the meeting, PM Modi only invited those leaders whom he plans to induct into his cabinet.

BJP leaders who will be sworn in as ministers

Visuals of the meeting show senior BJP leaders—Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Chauhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Giriraj Singh, Bhupendra Patel, Prahlad Joshi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kiren Rijiju, CR Paatil, L Murugan, Hardeep Puri, Suresh Gopi, Jitin Prasada and other party leaders—attending the event.

Apart from BJP leaders, many alliance leaders were also present at the meeting.

VIDEO | Modi 3.0 Swearing-in Ceremony: Visuals from the meeting between NDA leaders, held at PM's residence earlier today.



Manohar Lal Khattar After meeting

"There is a ritual of Narendra Modi that he calls people to his residence for a tea meeting. He only calls them who he wants to induct in his cabinet. Some formalities were to be done, which I have completed. He has asked to me to stay in Delhi for the next 24 hours. Other than me, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar were also present in the meeting," said former chief minister of Haryana after attending the tea meeting at PM residence.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat express his gratituted towards PM Modi as saying "The Prime Minister has given me the opportunity to serve the country by including me in his team for the third consecutive time. We will work as a team under the leadership of the Prime Minister and will fulfil all the promises and live up to the expectations and aspirations of the country."

Leaders who will not be sworn-in today

Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Parshottam Rupala, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Kaushal Kishor, and Ajay Mishra Teni are among the BJP leaders who will not be sworn in as ministers.

Earlier today, PM-designate Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He also paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal and to our martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.