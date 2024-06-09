Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast Of Prime Minister & Modi 3.0 Cabinet Ministers Swearing-In

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time. The swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister-designate along with the Union council of ministers will be held at 6.30 pm. Find the live-streaming details of the Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony here.

A number of foreign delegates and leaders from India's neighbourhood will be part of the swearing-in ceremony. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' arrived in Delhi on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.

The live streaming of the swearing-in ceremony (scheduled for 6.30 pm) will be made on the below link.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results

The BJP failed to get a majority on its own this time, unlike the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The BJP got 240 seats this time, falling short of the 272 majority mark out of the total 543 seats. However, the BJP along with the NDA partners has 293 seats, well beyond the majority mark, compared to opposition parties INDIA bloc, which has 233 seats.

The NDA parties and the newly elected MPs chose Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA. President Draupadi Murmu also invited and appointed Narendra Modi as the PM-designate on Friday (June 7).