Modi 3.0 Cabinet: List of Probable Ministers to Take Oath on June 9

Varanasi MP Narendra Modi is set to take oath for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India today at 7:15 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ahead of the historic swearing-in ceremony names of the newly elected MPs are making rounds with claims that they can get a birth in Modi Cabinet 3.0.

According to media reports, 30 MPs are expected to take oath as ministers at today's ceremony.

2 TDP MPs set to join Modi Cabinet 3.0

Amid speculations on names, Chandrababu Naidu led TDP on Sunday confirmed that its two newly-elected MPs are set to be part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Former TDP MP Jayadev Galla, in a social media post, congratulated newly-elected MPs Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani on being confirmed as a cabinet minister in the new NDA government.

Likely ministers as per media reports

According to media reports, three leaders from the state of Karnataka will be sworn in as ministers today. One of the three is Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. The names of the two other leaders are yet to be confirmed.

JU(U) MPs

As per reports, ministerial berths are expected to go to Lalan Singh, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Ram Nath Thakur, Sunil Kumar, and Kaushalendra Kumar.

Other NDA leaders whose names are circulating on social media:

Other NDA leaders whose names are making round on social media

Other alliance partners expected to receive cabinet berths include Chirag Paswan, Anupriya Patel (chief of the Apna Dal Party), Jayant Chaudhary (chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (chief of the Hindustani Awam Morcha).

BJP MPs likely to become part of NDA government:

BJP leaders likely to get ministries include Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, DK Aruna, D Arvind, Basavaraj Bommai, Biplab Dev, Suresh Gopi, Piyush Goyal, Prataprao Jadhav, Sanjay Jaiswal, Pralhad Joshi, Govind Karjol, PC Mohan, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitin Prasad, Daggubati Purandeswari, Nityanand Rai, Eatala Rajender, Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Manmohan Samal, Bandi Sanjay, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dushyant Singh, Jitendra Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Shantanu Thakur.

Before the swearing-in ceremony, Narendra Modi will convene with the members of the new Council of Ministers at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. All arrangements have been finalised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the ceremony.

Guests are expected to start arriving at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from 5 pm onwards, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to commence at 7:15.