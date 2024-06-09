'No Moral Legitimacy Of PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony': TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Boycotts Event At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said on Sunday that she will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as India's prime minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan later in the evening. Taking to X, the journalist-turned-politician said that the Opposition does not accept the "moral legitimacy" of Modi being sworn in as the prime minister.

Modi is set to take charge as the prime minister for a record third time on Sunday evening. Unlike his last two terms, his third term will have a coalition government given that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured win in 240 Lok Sabha constituencies, falling short of 32 seats to reach the 272-majority mark.

Respected @rashtrapatibhvn . Thank you for your kind invitation. I regret that since we in the Opposition do not accept the moral legitimacy of the swearing in of Shri @narendramodi who has lost the mandate of the people, I have made a personal decision not to attend. pic.twitter.com/qI72kagIat — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) June 9, 2024

Politicians from the Opposition have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony. However, according to Ghose, Modi "lost the mandate of the people" because of which she would not attend his swearing-in ceremony.

TMC to boycott swearing-in ceremony

Moreover, the TMC on Sunday said it will not attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony. "BJP leader Prahlad Joshi had called and invited us to attend the swearing-in ceremony, but our party has decided not to participate," said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha.

Modi is scheduled to take oath as India's prime minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm on Sunday. Prior to the ceremony, those who will be part of the council of ministers will attend a tea party at the Prime Minister's residence.